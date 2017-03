ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Do you take cholesterol-lowering drug statins? The results of a study of a new drug is being called a game-changer. It was shown to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke by 20-percent.

Dr. Michael Lim is the Director of Cardiology at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. He says the drug is called Repatha. The new drugs, taken for life, have a list price of $14,523 a year.

More information: ssmhealth.com