Several towns near St. Louis top the, ’50 safest cities in Missouri’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The National Council for Home Safety and Security has named the top 50 safest cities in Missouri. The ranking is made from the most recent FBI Crime Reports, population data, and their own research. Several cities near St. Louis are near the top of the list.

Alarms.org gave this explanation for their methodology:

“To identify the safest cities in Missouri, we reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with our own population data and internal research. We eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 5,000. Note that our use of the word “cities” is versatile, refers to populations of 5,000 and over, and thus includes places with the words “town” and “township.”

The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people. These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70% of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30%. Finally, we moved the decimal point over a few spots to show rates per 1,000 people.”

The 50 safest cities in Missouri: