Several towns near St. Louis top the, ’50 safest cities in Missouri’

Posted 1:36 pm, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 01:38PM, March 21, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The National Council for Home Safety and Security has named the top 50 safest cities in Missouri. The ranking is made from the most recent FBI Crime Reports, population data, and their own research. Several cities near St. Louis are near the top of the list.

Alarms.org gave this explanation for their methodology:

“To identify the safest cities in Missouri, we reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with our own population data and internal research. We eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 5,000. Note that our use of the word “cities” is versatile, refers to populations of 5,000 and over, and thus includes places with the words “town” and “township.”

The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people. These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70% of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30%. Finally, we moved the decimal point over a few spots to show rates per 1,000 people.”

The 50 safest cities in Missouri:

  1. Greenwood
  2. Bonne Terre
  3. Ballwin
  4. Savannah
  5. Smithville
  6. Kearney
  7. Webster Groves
  8. Pleasant Hill
  9. O’Fallon
  10. Town and Country
  11. Ladue
  12. Willard
  13. Creve Coeur
  14. Waynesville
  15. Wentzville
  16. Raymore
  17. Nixa
  18. Carl Junction
  19. Maryville
  20. Chesterfield
  21. Parkville
  22. Manchester
  23. Ellisville
  24. Shrewsbury
  25. Kirkwood
  26. Grain Valley
  27. Lake St. Louis
  28. Olivette
  29. Clayton
  30. Oak Grove
  31. Lee’s Summit
  32. Battlefield
  33. Eureka
  34. Pacific
  35. Liberty
  36. Jackson
  37. Maryland Heights
  38. Park Hills
  39. Cameron
  40. St. Peters
  41. Bowling Green
  42. Republic
  43. Marshall
  44. Pevely
  45. Odessa
  46. Florissant
  47. Chillicothe
  48. Kirksville
  49. Crestwood
  50. St. Charles