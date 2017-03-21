STLMoms- Autism Speaks

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Julia she is the newest Muppet on Sesame Street. Her character has vibrant red hair and has been diagnosed with Autism.

Liz Chiapelas is a mom to six-year-old Sam who has Autism and is very involved with Autism Speaks. She joined for today’s STLMoms segment to share what this means for her family.

Julia’s puppeter Stacey Gordon, has a son with Autism, so can really relate to the issue Julia faces. Sesame’s workshop says they spent years consulting with organizations and experts with Autism to develop Julia.

One in 68 children have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

To learn more visit: https://www.autismspeaks.org/