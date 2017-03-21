Supporters to announce community benefits agreement for MLS stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Supporters of a new Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis are sweetening the deal. St. Louis voters will decide April 4th on whether or not to approve about $60 million for the new stadium near Union Station.

Supporters say it would almost insure St. Louis would get an MLS franchise. City leaders and backers of the MLS franchise bid are set to announce today a community benefits agreement, a guaranteed part of the stadium deal.

The announcement is at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in north St. Louis and features representatives of the Urban League, the St. Patrick Center, and the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation.