Tia Mowry on how real food transforms your life

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-When actress Tia Mowry landed her breakthrough role on the sitcom Sister, Sister, she swapped home-cooked meals for catering spreads. But her teen-dream diet of candies and carbs turned into a nightmare when she developed Endometriosi.

It's a painful disease that affects one in ten American women.

Tia discusses food, health and her new cookbook, Whole New You.

She is joined by registered dietitian Amaris Bradley, a director at Partnership for a Healthier America, a non-profit organization focused on ending childhood obesity.