‘Top 50 safest cities in Illinois’ ranked by National Council for Home Safety and Security

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The National Council for Home Safety and Security has named the top 50 cities in Illinois. The ranking is made from the most recent FBI Crime Reports, population data, and their own research.

Alarms.org gave this explanation for their methodology:

To identify the safest cities in Illinois, we reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with our own population data and internal research. We eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 5,000. Note that our use of the word “cities” is versatile, refers to populations of 5,000 and over, and thus includes places with the words “town” and “township.”

The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people. These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70% of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30%. Finally, we moved the decimal point over a few spots to show rates per 1,000 people.

The 50 Safest Cities in Illinois:

  1. Waterloo
  2. Western Springs
  3. Winfield
  4. Hawthorn Woods
  5. Campton Hills
  6. Channahon
  7. Willow Springs
  8. Manhattan
  9. Lindenhurst
  10. Lakemoor
  11. Mascoutah
  12. Buffalo Grove
  13. Lake in the Hills
  14. Bartlett
  15. La Grange Park
  16. Clarendon Hills
  17. Homer Glen
  18. Northfield
  19. Palos Hills
  20. Lincolnshire
  21. Deerfield
  22. Pinckneyville
  23. Winnetka
  24. Cary
  25. Wauconda
  26. Lake Forest
  27. Monticello
  28. Hampshire
  29. Roselle
  30. Wheaton
  31. Mount Zion
  32. Greenville
  33. Mahomet
  34. Morton
  35. Burr Ridge
  36. Prospect Heights
  37. Frankfort
  38. Huntley
  39. Highwood
  40. Glencoe
  41. Hanover Park
  42. Arlington Heights
  43. Palatine
  44. Lake Bluff
  45. Hoffman Estates
  46. Washington
  47. Lockport
  48. Hinsdale
  49. Lake Villa
  50. Lisle