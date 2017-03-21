× US court upholds prison term for defendant with leukemia

CHICAGO (AP) _ An appeals court in Chicago has upheld a two-year prison term for an Indianapolis businessman with an aggressive form of leukemia. The decision came despite fears the man may not get vital medication behind bars.

One of three judges on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel, Richard Posner, said he didn’t accept assurances Jeffrey Rothbard would likely get needed medication. The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported that Posner added that the prison system “cannot be trusted to provide adequate care.”

The specialized drug can cost $124,000 a year. The majority opinion said the small chance the prison won’t give it to Rothbard shouldn’t automatically rule out prison time.

Rothbard pleaded guilty to cheating 17 people out of $211,000 when he worked as an agent for GreenCity Finance.

___

Information from: Chicago Daily Law Bulletin