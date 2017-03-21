Video shows strangers rushing to help during fatal Moline Acres crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A family is dealing with a tragic loss after one of their loved ones was killed in a car crash last week. Darion Trust's family says he was a bright light with a bright future and now they're left with grief and heartache.

A chaotic scene on March 12th as drivers come to the aid of crash victims near Marquis Court in Moline Acres. One of those victims was 17-year-old Darion Trust. Family members say the Hazlewood West junior was in a car with his cousin and a friend near Lewis and Clark at around 5pm when they were hit head on by another car.

Darion's future was all planed out. His uncle Carlos says he wanted to be an engineer and was focused on going to college after graduation. But now those dreams are gone.

The circumstances behind why the other car hit the teens is still under investigation with Moline Acres Police. Witnesses say the people in the other car were arguing before the crash.

Family members are thankful to the strangers who did everything they could to help. Darion's wake is on March 24th at 2nd Missionary Baptist Church in Kinloch.

Darion's cousin and friend are still recovery at a local hospital.