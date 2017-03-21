Watch live: Animal Adventure Park says predicting time of giraffe birth nearly impossible

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that predicting the timing of April the giraffe’s birth is, “next to impossible.” They have seen some changes in her belly size and behaviour but she is not yet in active labor.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Tuesday morning:

“Not much to note is changes overnight, however, we encourage you to compare today’s belly size to even a week ago, to see just how far we have come! We would like to think we are in the home stretch – but of course keep our opinions and thoughts to ourselves (as we have been wrong before).

This morning around 10 am – we will be moving enrichment items into camera view for our guests to see some of the activity that keeps our giraffes’ interest. We replaced older items thank to your contributions! Boat Buoys and bumpers are not inexpensive!

Anytime we change or alter something in their giraffes’ space – you will see their curiosity come to life. With this curious trait, we bring forward our caution. Giraffes can and do get themselves into trouble with their curious nature which can prove fatal. We will watch these new enrichment items the next few days to ensure they are in fact “Giraffe Proof”.”

The Zoo posted this update to Facebook Monday night:

This evening I thought I would share with you a different perspective. Often people ask for the vet report – well here it is in his words to his following colleagues:

“April Update – still happy, still healthy, still not in labor. Predicting these things is next to impossible, so I go by physical and behavioral changes that the staff and I observe each day. In theory, that helps us kind of hone in on a window where she could go into labor… unlike a dog, cat, human, horse, cow, goat, etc there simply isn’t enough consistent data to say tomorrow she’ll go into labor. When you are working with a world-wide spectacle you can imagine how aggravating that is. So today not much in the physical change department but behaviorally she is a little off. She didn’t come running over when I got there and took a bit of coaxing to kiss the camera for carrots after my visit.

There is a team of people behind ensuring April is happy and healthy, but also in maintaining, controlling, and addressing the worldwide attention and inquiry.”