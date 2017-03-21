World Vision 6K: Walk or run for clean water

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Dirty water can be deadly for children. Nearly 1,000 children under the age of five die each day in the developing world from diseases caused by contaminated water.

Christine Connolly Bell helps us understand the global water crisis and what we can do to make a difference in our own neighborhoods.

Local events are happening in St. Louis, Wentzville and Kirkwood!

Each participant’s registration of $50 goes to World Vision’s Water Initiatives. After you register you will receive a World Vision Global 6K for Water t-shirt, race bib, and medal in the mail. Map out a 6km route in your neighborhood or attend a bigger gathering at a host site.

Walk or run with your friends and family on Saturday, May 6th, 2017, and post your photos on social media with the hashtag #6KforWater!