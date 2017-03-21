You Paid For It – St. Louis Recorder of Deeds could lose her job by vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – City voters will be asked April 4 whether to dissolve a longtime city office.

The elected Recorder of Deeds Office would be combined with the City Assessor's Office down the hall. Recorder of Deeds Sharon Carpenter, who was elected to the post, would be out of her $97,000 job.

There are approximately 40 workers at the office, which keeps a permanent record of deeds, birth and death certificates, as well as other public documents.

Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, who pushed the ballot measure called ‘Prop A,’ said it would save upwards of a million dollars and that money would be used to buy body cameras for St Louis police officers.

Carpenter contends there’s no way that much can be saved, because the city would have to find new jobs for most of her workers. Carpenter said she'll challenge the measure in court if voters approve it. She doesn't think city voters can abolish the office on their own.