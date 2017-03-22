Two killed in accident on NB I-55 in south St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- Two people were killed in a two vehicle accident on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes between Lindbergh Boulevard and Reavis Barracks Road. The northbound lanes were shutdown for about an hour and traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Lindbergh Blvd. After the scene was secured, northbound traffic was able to pass the accident scene on the shoulder of the interstate.

The accident involved one car and one SUV. Missouri Highway Patrol reports two people were involved in the wreck and serious injuries occurred.

Upon arrival at the scene, our Fox 2 crew saw the car was covered with a tarp. Mehlville Fire Department later arrived on the scene and appeared to extricate a body from the SUV.

St. Louis County police said there were reports of a wrong-way driver in the area around the time of the crash. Highway patrol said there were no witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.