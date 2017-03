Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--American Idol Season 15 runner-up, La'Porsha Renae came to visit the studio and give us a sample of one of the soulful tunes which will be featured on her album.

'Good Woman' is her new single she just released and she treated us with a great performance.

La'Porsha is now a Motown singer and songwriter due to release her album on March 31st.