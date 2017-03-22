Beware of W-2 phishing this tax season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.

LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Scammers have come up with yet another way to steal unsuspecting tax payers' identity and cost them lots of money. Recently, the FBI and IRS alerts tax payers against W-2 phishing.

W-2 phishing is when fraudulent E-mails are sent from so-called CEO's or Human Resources of the tax companies, requesting you to send another copy of your W-2.

Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies is here to warn you of the dangers of phishing and shares tips on how to be able to spot a scam and keep from becoming a victim of identity theft.