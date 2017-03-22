× Biden suggests Trump owes Obama an apology for wiretapping allegation

Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested Wednesday that President Donald Trump owes former President Barack Obama an apology for accusing him of wiretapping him during the 2016 election.

“I think any gentlemen would” apologize Biden told CNN on Wednesday, when asked whether he thought Trump should say he’s sorry for the remark.

When Biden was asked if the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower, he replied sarcastically, “five or six times,” and then asked incredulously “Are you joking? Are you serious? Are you serious?”

Earlier this month Trump tweeted “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” He sent subsequent tweets pushing the explosive charge without offering any evidence. Top Republicans in Congress and FBI Director James Comey have said publicly in recent weeks that there is no evidence that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump. Some GOP members have called for Trump to withdraw the allegation and apologize, but he has yet to come forward with any information substantiating his claim or admitting he has no proof.

Biden visited the Capitol to join House Democrats on the eve of the vote on the Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare for a rally to mark the 7th year anniversary of the health care law’s signing.

At that event in 2010, Biden famously whispered into then President Obama’s ear that the moment was a “Big f—-ing deal,” a remark that was caught on mic and immediately went viral.

Several Democrats at the Wednesday event on the House steps referenced the “BFD” comment and Biden himself laughed and joked that California Gov. Jerry Brown, who stood next to him, should be careful about what he whispers to him.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said “if we can beat Trumpcare and prevent it from passing, it will be, as our former Vice President once said, a BFD.”

Biden predicted that the House GOP bill didn’t have the votes to pass but then said “I’m hoping it’s not going to pass.” He added, “it may pass here tomorrow, but this is not the end. The American public are not going to put up with this.”

By Deirdre Walsh, CNN Senior Congressional Producer