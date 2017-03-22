× Body found in Gasconade County pond; slaying suspected

OWENSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities in east-central Missouri’s Gasconade County say they’re investigating as a homicide the death of a person whose body has been found in a pond.

The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says in a posting on its Facebook page that its investigation of a missing-person report Tuesday led them to the pond.

Divers found human remains and what the sheriff’s department said was unspecified “evidence of an apparent homicide.”

The Facebook posting said the remains haven’t been identified, and authorities haven’t specified whether the remains are those of the person who had been reported missing.

Authorities say they’re looking for a 60-year-old St. Louis-area man as a “person of interest” in the case.