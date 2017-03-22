× Netflix for Cardinals games? Fans get unlimited access through new app

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Cardinals are launching a subscription service for tickets called, ” Ballpark Pass.” The service allows fans to attend as many home games as they want for $29.99 a month. Subscribers receive a standing room ticket delivered each day to their smartphone through Major League Baseball’s Ballpark app.

The Cardinals say the new service is perfect for people who want to make a spontaneous trip to the ballpark. Standing Room tickets allow fans to enjoy the game from the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in the Left Field Porch, the Ford Plaza in Centerfield, the Perficient Perch in the Infield Pavilion or Riverview Corner in the Right Field Pavilion, among other areas.

Fans with the digital standing room tickets are eligible to receive promotional items. They can al;so enjoy pre-game activities.

The subscription service does not cover one day during the regular season. It may not be used on Opening day (April 2, 2017.)

The Cardinals Ballpark Pass auto-renews each month. For more information visit: Cardinals.com/pass