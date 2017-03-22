× Carlos Martinez, not Adam Wainwright will Start Home Opener

For the first time in five years, Adam Wainwright will not be the Cardinals opening day starting pitcher. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny announced on Wednesday that Carlos Martinez will start the team’s season opening game on Sunday, April 2nd when the World Champion Cubs come to Busch Stadium. Wainwright had started the previous four opening days for the Redbirds. With Martinez’s stellar 2016 season and a solid spring, coupled with Wainwright’s sub par 2016 campaign and a high ERA this spring, the move was made by Matheny.