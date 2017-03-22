× Catholics’ sacred relics part of Springfield discussion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Spiritual relics that Roman Catholics consider sacred will be part of an exposition Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield.

The Rev. Carlos Martins will discuss the holy objects. He belongs to the community of priests called Companions of the Cross . Among relics on display will be one of the world’s largest remaining pieces of the True Cross.

Catholics believe such remnants were part of the cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified.

There will be a portion of the Virgin Mary’s veil and relics belonging to St. Therese of Lisieux (LIHSS’-yewh), St. Francis of Assisi (uh-SIHS’-ee) and St. Thomas Aquinas.

The relics are encased in shrines.

Those attending are welcome to touch the shrines with rosaries or other articles of devotion to request heavenly intercession.