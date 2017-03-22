× Chicago planetarium hosts event based on ‘Hidden Figures’

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago museum and planetarium are teaming up to host three days of events inspired by the stories portrayed in the Oscar-nominated movie “Hidden Figures.”

The event starts Wednesday and includes programming focused on science, technology and math. The Adler Planetarium and the DuSable Museum of African American History are hosting the event.

The event ends Saturday and includes a free student screening of the movie based on the untold story of the three black women mathematicians who worked at NASA during the space race.

The movie earned three Oscar nominations including best picture.