Illini Lose in NIT Quarterfinals, 68-58 to Central Florida

The Fighting Illini Men’s basketball team came up one victory short of the Final Four of the NIT post season tournament. Illinois traveled to the University of Central Florida on Wednesday night and came up on the losing end of a 68-58 score. The Knights broke out to an early 17-6 lead and never looked back. The closest the Illini could gets was six points at 57-51. Malcolm Hill, the Fairview Heights, IL native led the Illini with 29 points in what would be his final game at Illinois. The Illini finish the season 20-15.