Jayson Tatum Turning Pro After One Season At Duke

After just one season at Duke, former Chaminade Prep basketball star Jayson Tatum is heading to the NBA. Tatum made it official on Wednesday, telling his Duke coaches and players he is forgoing his final three years of college basketball eligibility to turn pro. Tatum is expected to be a Top 5 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Tatum averaged 17 points per game in his one season at Duke University.