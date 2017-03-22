MetroLink assault victims recognize 6 suspects in robbery shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Six people have been identified in the MetroLink robbery that lead to a deadly shooting Sunday night near Busch Stadium.

Now the City of St. Louis Police Department is seeking help with catching the six individuals.

Police would not give any more information other than to say that the case remains under investigation.

Police said that a 29-year-old Belleville man and his 51-year-old father were victims of the Sunday night attack while they were riding the train to St. Louis.

On Wednesday, the son told Fox 2, that he recognizes all six of the individuals seen in the images.

Authorities identified two females and four males as the people in connection to the attack that left Jeff Cantrell and his son with facial injuries and 57-year-old Mac Payne shot in the head, who later died.

"I am more worried about my son," said Cantrell who spoke with Fox 2 first on Tuesday night at his Belleville home.

Cantrell described how he was getting punched in the face while his son was struggling with another group member who was holding a gun.

Cantrell said that due to having two recent cataract surgeries his vision was impaired and could not recall the attackers clearly.

"I don't remember his (the shooter's) face and I couldn't identify him so much but he was light-dark skinned and brown," explained Cantrell.

But his son told Fox 2 that he recognized all of them, "one-hundred percent," including the person who he said was punching his dad.

"My son wasn't doing nothing he just loves to talk to people and was just happy having fun on the train," said Cantrell crying, "I believe if he wouldn't have gotten up and went back there and tried to be generous and gave them money, they would've walked up and shot both of us."

Police in an earlier report had released the image of a teenager "as a person of interest," but that person was cleared.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the six individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).