MetroLink shooting victim dies; robbery victim speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The homeless man shot on the Busch Stadium MetroLink platform Sunday night has died. 57-year-old Mac Payne was shot in the head by a stray bullet from inside the train.

The Belleville man attacked by robbers on the train is speaking out, only on FOX 2 News.

Jeff Cantrell says his son got into an altercation with four robbers who demanded money. During the struggle, a gun went off. He also got punched in the face.

He says he and his son are lucky to be alive and terrified of ever getting back on the MetroLink again.

"It seems to me that to go to that many stops that night and not to see any security and evidently they are doing nothing about it, you can sit there and say it on TV oh we are going to get more guards this and that. When?"

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Meanwhile, Cantrell says he is leaving Belleville and moving to another state.