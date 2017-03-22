Missouri mother on trial for repeatedly poisoning 9-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A northwest Missouri woman is on trial in St. Louis County for allegedly repeatedly poisoning her 9-year-old son.

Rachel Kinsella, 36, is charged with first-degree assault and child endangerment.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, during opening statements, prosecutors told jurors that Kinsella put her 9-year-old son at death`s door by giving him prescription medication to intentionally make him sick.

They claim she sought treatment for her son at St. Louis Children`s Hospital and at Children`s Mercy Kansas City to get anti-seizure medications from both without telling doctors at either hospital.