ST. PETERS, MO (KTVI)-Police are investigating an early morning crash St. Peters.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene about 7:35 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 just east of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. At least five vehicles were involved.

It's unknown if the bright sun may have played a role in the accident. There are no reports of injuries.