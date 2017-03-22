Police: Chicago teen apparently gang-raped on Facebook Live

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say a 15-year-old Chicago girl was apparently sexually assaulted by five or six men or boys on Facebook Live, and none of the roughly 40 people who watched the live video reported the attack.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday that police only learned of the attack when the girl’s mother approached Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Monday afternoon as he was leaving a department on the city’s West Side. She told him her daughter had been missing since Sunday and showed him photos of the alleged assault.

He said Johnson immediately ordered detectives to investigate and the department asked Facebook to take down the video, which it did.

Guglielmi tweeted Tuesday that detectives found the girl and reunited her with her family, and that they’re conducting interviews.

He said Johnson was “visibly upset” after he watched the video.