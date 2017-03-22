Police looking for driver in deadly hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Just after 8 pm Wednesday night St. Louis County Police were summoned to North St. Louis County for a fatal hit and run accident. The accident happened at north Lindbergh and Mondoubleau, where responding officer found a man lying on the pavement.

Police say the man was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

Accident reconstruction is on the scene investigating the incident.

If you have any information related to the fatal hit and run, you are urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).