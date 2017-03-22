Police release photos of new ‘persons of interest’ in MetroLink shooting

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Just hours after clearing a teenager as a “person of interest,” the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images of six new persons of interest tied to an assault and fatal shooting on a MetroLink train and downtown platform.

The incident happened Sunday, March 19 just after 10:50 p.m. at the MetroLink station on S. 8th Street next to Busch Stadium.

A group of four young men and two young women accosted a 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son, asking for money. The 29-year-old victim gave the group some money, prompting the suspects to ask for more money. When the man and his son didn’t give the group more cash, one of the suspects took out a handgun and began pistol-whipping the 29-year-old.

A struggle ensued and the gun went off, Freeman said. A stray bullet struck a 57-year-old bystander standing on the platform. The suspects all got off the train at that stop and fled.

The gunshot victim, identified as Mac Payne, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died. The father and son were treated a local hospital for facial injuries.

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.