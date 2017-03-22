‘Superhero Cape-A-Polooza : Capes for Kids’ happening at Six Flags St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.

LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Six Flags St. Louis is gearing up for an eventful and helpful season. The Weekend of March 24th they're opening for the 2017 season and they will be hosting Superhero Cape-A-Polooza: Capes for kids.

Elizabeth Gotway of Six Flags Saint Louis says special carts will be set up at the front of the park. For every cape purchased, another one will be donated to kids who are sick at Cardinal Glennon and Children's Hospital, to help lift their spirits.

In addition to getting a cape, guests will also receive a wrist band, which will allow them to stay for an hour after the park is closed and experience the new rides on Saturday and Sunday.

For more details click https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/cape-a-palooza