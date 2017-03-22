× Teen no longer ‘person of interest’ in MetroLink shooting

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified and met with a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting on a downtown MetroLink platform and concluded the individual to no longer be a person of interest.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the incident happened Sunday, March 19 just after 10:50 p.m. at the MetroLink station on S. 8th Street next to Busch Stadium.

A group of four young men and two young women accosted a 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son, asking for money. The 29-year-old victim gave the group $5, prompting the suspects to ask for more money. When the man and his son didn’t give the group more money, one of the suspects took out a handgun and began pistol-whipping the 29-year-old.

A struggle ensued and the gun went off, Freeman said. A stray bullet struck a 57-year-old bystander standing on the platform. The suspects all got off the train at that stop and fled.

The gunshot victim, identified as Mac Payne, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.