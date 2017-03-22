× The Cardinals new food truck will appear outside Busch and around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Cardinals Opening Day is less than two weeks away. This year the cards are hitting the road with a food truck.

The “Cardinals Nation” food truck will be parked at the corner of Walnut and 8th streets on game days this season. The truck will also appear at fairs, festivals and streets around the city for lunch service.

Menu items include nachos, mac and cheese, burgers, sandwiches, and even a bacon-wrapped bratwurst. Prices range from $8 to $12 for main dishes.