The Moolah Shrine Circus is coming to town

ST.

LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--The 75-year-old Moolah Shrine Circus is making its rounds for 2017! This year, they are scheduled to be in St. Louis at the Family Arena March 30th-April 2nd.

Prior to the circus' opening night, to kick things off a parade will be held in Downtown St. Charles on Friday, March 25th.

During the circus, there will be 8 acts total including animals, acrobatics and motorcycles just to name a few.

Plan your day filled with family fun at the circus today! You can head over to http://familyarena.com/ to purchase your tickets.