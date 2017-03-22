× University of Missouri unveils look of planned music hall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri is unveiling the look of a planned music school that’ll consolidate its operations in one building instead of six, to the tune of $40 million.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/2o5txJb ) reports that architectural renderings were unveiled Tuesday of the project that could include more than 61,000 square feet of academic and rehearsal spaces, and a 500-seat concert hall.

As the interim dean of the university’s arts-and-sciences college, Pat Okker acknowledges the project’s plans are moving ahead as the university faces a budget crunch. But she says this is a long-term plan that’s been talked about for more than two decades.

Gov. Eric Greitens withheld $20 million budgeted in the current fiscal year for the university, which is grappling with lower enrollment and tuition revenue.