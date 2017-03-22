Watch live video: April the pregnant giraffe ‘very moody’ before birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers say that April is, “Very moody and off from her normal self.” Millions of people are waiting for the pregnant giraffe to give birth. The staff says her attitude is a good thing. Signs point to the pregnancy going into the final phases.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The 15-year-old is expecting her 4th calf. Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

Once the baby giraffe is expected to be 150 lbs and 6′ tall at birth. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout. Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Wednesday:

“Keepers report April is very moody and off from her normal self — this is a good thing. Back end continues to progress to our satisfaction.

We hope by the weekend or early next week the giraffes will return outside. Enrichment is used to stimulate the animals’ body and mind! Enrichment for our giraffes is increased during longer indoor stays.”

The Zoo posted this update to Facebook Tuesday night:

“Keeper Report: April seems to be a bit more “off”, dare we say agitated today (later day). April has had some serious back end swell and pulse today, witnessed by Jordan & Corey prior to enrichment install. Both giraffes enjoyed their newest enrichment toys until Oliver broke his and we went back to the drawing board. Improvements made and the will be re-introduced tomorrow around 9:30 am EST – be sure to tune in!

What the heck was the vet doing today and why was April put off?

Vet Report: “So if you were watching me in with her this evening (6:30ish) you would have seen a fairly cranky giraffe… you also would have seen me in there with a little white box looking thing. This is my doppler. Over the past few weeks I’ve been trying to desensitize her to seeing, hearing and being touched by it. It’s easy to forget that she is a big and dangerous creature, you have to be real careful with how far you push them.”