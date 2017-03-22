× Woman found dead near I-44 exit ramp, had been in accident days before

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A St. Peters woman found dead near an exit ramp off Interstate 44 was killed days earlier in a crash at that location, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a police spokesperson, a utility worker found the woman’s body just off the roadway at eastbound I-44 and Lafayette Street on March 17. The woman, identified as 44-year-old Gretchen Roberdes, was believed to have been struck by a car and killed.

Investigators eventually determined Roberdes was involved in an accident at that location on March 15 at 3:50 p.m. Her vehicle struck the guard rail on the ramp and she was ejected from the car and landed on the opposite side of the ramp.

Police said first responders never found Roberdes’ body at the time.

The investigation remains ongoing.