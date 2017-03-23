Cardinals roll out its own food truck

Posted 9:23 am, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:04AM, March 23, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Take me out to the ballgame? Nah. Let the ballgame come to you; at least the food anyway.

The Cardinals have a new food truck. It'll be parked outside of Busch Stadium during games and out and about at food truck festivals on other days.