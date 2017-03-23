× Chicago chiropractor faces charges tied to $10M in billings

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago chiropractor has been indicted on federal charges that he submitted at least $10 million in false claims to Medicare and private insurers.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says in a news release that Henry Posada allegedly submitted fraudulent claims for physical therapy and chiropractic services that never happened. He also used the names of patients without their knowledge to create false claim forms.

The 54-year-old Posada is charged with 18 counts of health care fraud. He pleaded not guilty this week.

Posada allegedly submitted false claims from 2008 and 2016, prompting Medicaid and private insurers to pay him and his South Side clinic more than $5 million.

Posada could not be reached for comment because his business phone number is disconnected and his residential number is unlisted.