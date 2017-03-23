Chief deputy recorder of deeds talks St. Louis city, Prop A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Should the St. Louis city Recorder of Deeds office be eliminated and any money saved be used to fund body cameras for St. Louis police officers? It's called Prop A and city voter's will decide yes or no April 4th.

Conservative millionaire and political activist Rex Sinquefield and Missouri Democrat State Senator, Jamilah Nasheed are behind the controversial proposition.

An unusual duo but Sinquefield is all about smaller government while Nasheed wants police body cameras.

Not so says the Chief Deputy Recorder of Deeds, Georgie Simmons.

She joins us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.