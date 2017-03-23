Community seeks killer after 16-year-old caught in crossfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Pierre Childs was just 16-years-old when his life was tragically taken. The standout football player and ROTC Cadet was walking with his little brother to the store to buy candy. It was May 7, 2013 in the 4800 block of Anderson just before 5pm. As pierre and his brother were leaving the store a car pulled up and three black men got out and started spraying bullets. Pierre was shot in the back as he was running. The bullet was not intended for him. His grandmother Terry Burgess still remembers that day.

"I heard all gunshots. My granddaughter his sister she came upstairs and said, 'Nana call 911 Pierre’s been shot.' I looked down my window, I looked down stairs. I could see him laying on the ground. I ran downstairs to check on him and my daughter he was laying at her feet and she said mama, can you help me. Can you fix this?" said Terry Burgess.

Pierre died moments later. St. Louis Police are still actively working the case. They say they’re making progress and. Just one anonymous tip from Crimestoppers could close it.

Pierre was well-liked by everyone and his memory still lives on. His high school honored him at graduation with an honorary diploma.

"That was extremely hard to see all these other children getting their diplomas and stuff and he wasn’t there to walk across the stage," said Terry.

Terry is begging that anyone who has any information to call Crimestoppers. That one anonymous tip could finally give the family the closure they deserve.

"It’s very very painful. I don’t that these guys that did this know the destruction that they have left behind. We’ll never be the same. We love him. We miss him”

Please call CrimeStoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or visit: http://stlrcs.org/