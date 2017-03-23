Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for FRIDAY March 24, 2017

A fast warm up on this Friday…partly sunny skies…very wind from the south…temps rising into the 70’s for the afternoon…downtown may touch 80 degrees.Let the wild temperature ride continue and in time increasing rain and some storms…The main feature is a swing from the northwest flow to the southwest flow…in that flow…here comes a bowling ball low pressure comes at us Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night with periods of rain and some storms…mild to warm over the weekend. I don’t think is it raining all the time…we have to think of a mild Spring pattern with periods of wet…There will be thunderstorms…not a widespread severe outbreak…but some storms will bring hail and wind…pretty nice Sunday…more rain and some storms developing Monday afternoon into Monday night.