× Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 82-year-old Jennings woman

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an 82-year-old woman. June Alexander went missing Wednesday afternoon near in the 9600 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Alexander is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. She is described as an African American woman, 5′ 02″, 150 lbs, grey hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, wearing glasses and unknown clothing. She was last seen driving a tan 1999 Ford Escort with Missouri tag ID BD95X. The car was last seen in the 9600 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Police say the initial ping of her phone showed her near the Midtown area in St. Louis. Alexander’s family is unaware of any other frequented locations other than the DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.