Family of slain bystander in MetroLink shooting wants justice

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – As St. Louis police continue the search for six people wanted in connection with a robbery on a MetroLink train that led to a deadly shooting, the family of the slain bystander hopes someone will come forward with information that leads to justice.

The shooting happened at the MetroLink station at the Busch Stadium stop in downtown St. Louis. Mac Payne was struck by a stray bullet while waiting on the platform. He died Tuesday. Payne was 57.

Payne's family said he was a loving father of three children and had two grandchildren.

Investigators said four males and two females are responsible for the robbery and shooting. The group demanded money from a 51-year-old Belleville man and his 29-year-old son Sunday night on the MetroLink train as it approached the Busch Stadium stop.

The son complied and gave the group $5. One of the suspects began to pistol-whip the 29-year-old and a struggle ensued. The gun went off during that struggle.

Payne’s family said the circumstances surrounding his death are hard to comprehend.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.