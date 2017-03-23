× Franklin County firefighters discover body in burning wooded area

ST. CLAIR, MO (KTVI) – A 65-year-old St. Clair man was found dead in a burning wooded area Thursday morning in Franklin County.

According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, firefighters responded to a property fire in the 2100 block of W. Springfield Road around 4 a.m. Firefighters found the body while working to extinguish the fire.

Investigators identified the body as Billy Barrett, who lived on the property.

Barrett had been suffering from undisclosed medical conditions and had been confused over the last couple of days, Pelton said.

Barrett’s death appears to be accidental, but the investigation remains ongoing.