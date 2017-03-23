× Illinois lawmakers introduce bill to legalize, tax marijuana

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Could it soon be legal to use Marijuana in Illinois if you don’t have a medical need? The answer might be yes.

A bill introduced on Wednesday could legalize possession of small amounts of pot for recreational use. But you have to be over 21 and you can only have up to an ounce of marijuana.

Violations would amount to a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in prison. You would also have to pay a fine of up to $1,500.