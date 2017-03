× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 90% off on Overstock.com

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)- Do you need to spice up your bedroom? We can help you with some new furniture at a discount.

Right now at Overstock, get up to 90 percent off bedroom furniture. Plus you’ll get free shipping on your purchase of $45 or more. From bed sets, to mattress to side tables, it’s all marked down.

You do not need a coupon code to get this savings.

To learn more visit: Overstock.com