Real Life Hip Hopera! this weekend at the Zack Theatre

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-'Real Life Hip Hopera!' is a spiritually influenced hip-hop/pop/gospel production that kicks off 2017 for J-Pek Creative Works Theatre. They're currently at the Urban Theatre Company in the Grand Arts District.

The performance will be the star of the stage all weekend at the Zack Theatre on Locust.

Reality Star and Executive Producer, Drea Kelly, Producer/Writer/Director,Joel P.E. King and TV Star Actor, Nelsan Ellis joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more on the cool production!

Real Life Stage Hip Hopera!

The Zack Theatre

3224 Locust Street

St. Louis 63103

Friday, March 24th (Night With the Stars)

Saturday, March 25th 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 26th 3 p.m. Matinee

Visit metrotix.com for more information.