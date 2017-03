Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The search continues for six attackers on a MetroLink Sunday night. A shot fired from the train killed one man on the Busch Stadium platform.

Tips from the public have lead to the identification of all six people in the robbery on the train. The victims of the robbery say the pictures released are the ones who attacked them.

A man seen in an earlier picture issued by police is not a person of interest.