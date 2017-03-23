Soccer ownership group campaigns for MLS stadium in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - With less than two weeks left until an election the ownership group pushing for an Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis is pulling out all the stops. They're holding a series of events to rally support for the proposal. They are set for the next few days leading up to election day on April 4, 2017.

An audience of mostly entrepreneurs of all ages closely listen to STL SC Executive committee member Dave Peacock talking about the impact MLS will have on St. Louis. Peacock says Thursday's event is one of several to rally support for getting a stadium built downtown.

"We are talking to everybody. We've probably have been in front of 30 different groups in the last three weeks, and have another fifteen to twenty next week," said STL SC executive committee member Dave Peacock.

According to Missouri Scout, polling numbers earlier this year indicated that only less than 40 percent of city voters were inclined to vote for the stadium.

"We know there are going to be people who don't support it, " said Dave Peacock. "It's a push, and it's kind of a 50/50 proposition, when we last did polling, which was a few days back. Because it's really difficult, as we saw on the recent election, to use polls to judge anything."

Meanwhile St. Louis City Alderwoman Megan Green whose opposes the stadium. She believes many taxpayers share her sentiment.

"I think folks are wanting their trash picked up. They're wanting safer communities, healthier communities, and they're just seeing this as another way of padding the pockets of a lot really wealthy folks. But we still can't meet basic services in the city," said Alderwoman Megan Green.

We asked Peacock why his group was holding all of these events in the days leading up to April 4th.

"It's a campaign and we need to be as clear as possible," said Dave Peacock. "There is nothing we are hiding. We are basically telling everybody it's as much of a public process as it can be."