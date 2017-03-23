St. Louis ALS Association CEO talks Dwight Clark announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Until Sunday night, 49ers legend Dwight Clark was known primarily for that 1982 catch that took San Fransisco to its first Super Bowl and launched an NFL dynasty.

Sunday night however, Dwight Clark announced he has ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease. It has progressed to the point where he's not even physically able to button his shirt.

Maureen Barber Hill, President and CEO of the St. Louis chapter of the ALS Association joins us on FOX 2 News in the Morning talk about their mission.